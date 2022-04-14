ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Queen sympathises with South Africa after nation hit by deadly floods

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzkKJ_0f9QZ2vi00

The Queen has expressed her sympathy for the people of South Africa affected by devastating floods which have killed hundreds in the country.

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 306 in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban.

The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials from the nation have said.

In her message the Queen said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal province.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes and businesses.

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with South Africa as you recover from these terrible events.”

The persistent rains have wreaked havoc in the province, destroying homes, collapsing buildings and washing away major roads.

The damage to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area is estimated at 52 million dollars (£40 million), eThekwini mayor Mxolosi Kaunda said.

At least 120 schools have been flooded, causing damage estimated at more than 26 million dollars (£20 million) and forcing officials to temporarily close all schools in the province.

At least 18 students and one teacher from various schools have died in the floods, education minister Angie Motshekga said.

“This is a catastrophe and the damage is unprecedented. What is even more worrying is that more rain is expected in the same areas that are already affected,” Ms Motshekga said in a statement.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steve Cooper facing double injury concern before Forest face West Brom

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has a double injury concern ahead of Monday evening’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom. Forest’s promotion ambitions were dented by Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Luton, during which defender Scott McKenna and striker Keinan Davis both limped off. Both men departed...
SOCCER
newschain

Patel says Rwanda plan a blueprint to follow despite reports of Home Office row

Priti Patel believes other countries will follow the UK’s Rwanda asylum proposals, amid reports of a civil service backlash over the plan. The Home Secretary said Denmark could be among those to reproduce the UK Government’s “blueprint” after it signed a deal to transfer those asylum seekers deemed to have arrived in Britain unlawfully 6,000 miles away to east Africa.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Motshekga
CBS News

More than 40 killed as storm unleashes landslides on Philippine villages

Bunga, Philippines — The death toll from the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year rose to 42 on Tuesday, as rescuers recovered more bodies from villages devastated by rain-induced landslides. Emergency personnel suspended the search for survivors around Baybay City in the central province of Leyte in the late afternoon as it was "too dangerous" to continue in the dark, said Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for the city government.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Largest earthquake in HISTORY hit northern Chile 3,800 years ago and caused a huge tsunami that reached New Zealand, more than 5,000 miles away, study reveals

From the Kashmir Earthquake in 2005 to the Haiti Earthquake in 2010, several earthquakes have wreaked havoc on Earth in recent years. But those quakes pale in comparison to a huge earthquake that hit northern Chile 3,800 years ago, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Southampton...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Island in Portugal’s Azores archipelago hit by 1,100 earthquakes in just 48 hours

At least 1,100 small earthquakes recorded in the span of 48 hours in Portugal’s Azores archipelago have spurred authorities to activate an emergency plan.The earthquakes were reported from the mid-Atlantic volcanic island of Sao Jorge on Saturday afternoon. Authorities have urged locals to stay calm and follow official recommendations.The magnitude of the quakes ranged from 1.9 to 3.3, Qui Marques, head of the Azores archipelago’s seismo-volcanic surveillance centre Civisa, told Reuters on Monday. Of these, 63 were felt by the local population, reported the Lusa news agency.Most of them occurred in an area between the village of Velas, in the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Kwazulu#Ethekwini
The Independent

Flooding, landslides kill at least 25 people in Philippines

Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday.Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.“In one village, a landslide occurred and other...
ENVIRONMENT
travelnoire.com

Not One African Nation Made The World’s Happiest Country List, These Countries Prove Otherwise

The World’s Happiest Country List has just been released, but not one African country ranked in the top 50. For the fifth year in a row, Finland took the top spot for the World’s Happiest Country. The report uses data from the Gallup World Poll. It takes into consideration life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low corruption and trust from the public.
AFRICA
The Week

Flooding, mudslides caused by tropical storm Megi kill dozens in the Philippines

At least 25 people were killed in the Philippines after tropical storm Megi triggered severe flooding and landslides, authorities said Monday. Megi hit the eastern and southern coasts, making landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts of up to 49 mph, Reuters reports. It was the first storm to lash the Philippines this year; on average, the country sees about 20 such storms annually.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Thousands displaced after typhoon Megi hits Philippines

MANILA, April 13 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Wednesday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in evacuation centres after typhoon Megi triggered landslides in coastal provinces that left 56 dead and dozens missing. More than 42,000 people were displaced and 200 injured when Megi...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

South Africa Floods Kill More Than 300 (PHOTOS)

More than 340 deaths have been confirmed amid widespread flooding that struck parts of South Africa, including the Durban area, this week. Homes have been destroyed, other buildings have collapsed and infrastructure was wiped out by the flooding and landslides triggered by days of rain in the country's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, according to the Associated Press. Areas that saw some of the worst flooding reported a month's worth of rain in just one day.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Toll in South Africa's deadliest floods on record tops 300

The death toll from devastating floods in and around the South African port city of Durban has risen to 306, the government said Wednesday, after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed. "By the evening of 13th of April, we have been informed that the death toll from the floods disaster in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) province has risen to 306 people" Nonala Ndlovu, spokeswoman for the provincial disaster management department said.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy