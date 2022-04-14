The Upside: Tiktok doctor from Clifton Park gets White House invite

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A doctor hailing from Clifton Park received an invitation to the White House to participate in a unique round table discussion with the Office of Public Engagement. Dr. Adam Goodcoff, 28, is not only an expert in emergency medicine but also a full-blown social media star.

One of Goodcoff’s most popular Tiktok videos starts with the words, “Got a nosebleed? Watch this.” The clip has 1.8 million views on the social media platform. It teaches audiences to properly “pinch your nose” to stop the bleeding and also reviews when you should go see a doctor.

His videos bring bite-size health lessons to scrollers, presenting sometimes lifesaving medical information in digestible ways. Over the past few years, Goodcoff’s reach grew to over 2 million followers across Tiktok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The White House Office of Public Engagement took notice. That’s how Goodcoff got invited to Washington to participate in the Healthcare Leader in Social Media Roundtable Series. He said his role was to provide input on a few areas of focus. “Some of those are: access to healthcare. The opioid crisis,” he said. “Things like mental health, telemedicine.”

He also attended a press briefing on gun violence on April 11 , which impacts emergency medical doctors like him. When News10 ABC’S Stephanie Rivas asked Dr. Adam if he would have imagined himself sitting in the Rose Garden in 2022, he said, “I would have no words!”

Goodcoff grew up in Clifton Park and attended Shenendehowa High School, class of 2011, and graduated from the University at Albany in 2015. He said that no matter how far he’s gone, he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He is proud to have started his career in emergency service as a volunteer firefighter at just 16-years-old at the Vischer Ferry Fire Department.

Goodcoff is now an emergency medicine resident physician in Chicago. He said he is stunned at far his journey has taken him. “At the White House, one of the security guards came up to me and said, ‘Hey, Dr. Adam, I follow you. I love your content. I was a paramedic before I did this,” he said. “It still blows my mind, and I’m humbled every single day by this opportunity.”

