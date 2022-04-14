ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County.

The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation that began in August 2021, and was named in honor of Deputy Bryan Hicks , who is still recovering from injuries sustained in the line of duty last year.

The press release states that around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the Posey County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of law enforcement from the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, as well as other agencies, executed multiple arrest warrants and search warrants in Posey County.

The joint press release says that due to “Operation Bryan,” charges were filed against the following suspects:

  • Timmy Hansen, 54, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Beverly Jo Hansen, 55, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Devon Ray Craft, 28, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Dealing in Marijuana, Dealing in Marijuana, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Megan M. Elam, 26, of Cynthiana, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Dawn Marie Davis, 53, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Daniel Lee Mercer, 51, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Valerie Dawn Shepherd, 46, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Abbie D. Rowe, 23, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Nicholas J. Forsee, 30, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Brandon Thomas Sellers, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Rex R. Baker, 62, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • Zachary Scott Allison, 24, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Marijuana, and Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances.
  • James Morrison See, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine.
  • Noah Ryan Brown, 26, of Evansville, was previously charged in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Brown is currently in federal custody.

At the time of this press release, Brandon Sellers is still at large. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

