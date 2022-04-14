ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hurd And Wife Maren Morris Have Talked About A Duet Album

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the highlight performances of the CMT Music Awards on Monday night (4/11) was when Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd sang a song together called “I Can’t Love You Anymore” from Maren’s new Humble Quest album. Doing interviews this week for his...

