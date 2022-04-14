ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple teams in top 7 picks want to trade down. Do we make a move?

By poz
Buffalo Rumblings
 1 day ago

Just this morning alone, I have read multiple reports - with specifics - about GMs for certain teams desperately wanting to trade down and out of the top 7 picks in the NFL draft - now 2 weeks away. The most concrete one I have seen is that the...

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
