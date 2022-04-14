Multiple teams in top 7 picks want to trade down. Do we make a move?

The Carolina Panthers have been linked to multiple quarterbacks this offseason. At the start of the NFL offseason, many expected the Panthers to make a big splash for a quarterback via a trade, though several big-name signal-callers were dealt- and Carolina stood pat. The team didn’t make a move in free agency, leading to the belief that Carolina could run things back with Sam Darnold, despite his disappointing campaign. With the 2022 NFL Draft around the corner, many have speculated about the Panthers possibly selecting one of the top quarterback prospects. The franchise has visited with six prospects, including Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder. armed with the sixth selection in the draft, the Panthers could pull the trigger on a quarterback early on. However, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi has revealed another possible NFL Draft plan for Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO