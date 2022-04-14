ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fire crews battle house fire in east-central Fresno

By John Houghton
yourcentralvalley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews are on the...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Fire crews investigating house fire in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are investigating a Citrus Heights house fire that broke out Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire spread to the house's attic but did not spread to surrounding homes in the area. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, an...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire breaks out at ATMs at Fresno bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters were called out to a bank after a fire broke out at the ATMs on Monday night. Around 11:00 p.m., the Fresno Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a bank near Chestnut and Fine avenues. A video taken by a witness at the scene […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Ksee#Eleventh#Kgpe#Grant Avenue#Ksee Kgpe Rrb
KGET

3 arrested following police chase from Delano to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit that began in Delano made its way to Highway 99 and eventually ended in Bakersfield around 3 p.m. Monday. The chase involved the Delano Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was eventually stopped beneath the Chester Avenue overpass south of Truxtun Avenue.  Delano police said they arrested three people that were in the vehicle. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Sandra Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KGET

Suspect identified in fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street. Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man stabbed by ex-girlfriend at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a bar near First Street and Gettysburg Avenue after it was reported that someone had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man fatally shoots parents at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he shot and killed his parents at a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 10th Street and Stuart Avenue after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected several rounds had been fired. […]
FRESNO, CA
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston. Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Charleston Fire is on the scene with at least 4 units. There are no reports of injuries at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
FOX26

Thieves strike again at Fresno's Clawson Motor Sports

Thieves strike for a third time at Clawson Motor Sports in Fresno. The surveillance camera was rolling early Monday morning when a couple of crooks came out of hiding at Clawson in north Fresno. They hopped into a bright red RZR side by side. Lex Henderson, off-road specialist at Clawson...
FRESNO, CA
YourErie

Multiple crews battle structure fire on Lexington Road

Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak. Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 25, crews from Platea Volunteer Fire Company, along with Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Lake City Fire Company, were dispatched to a reported structure fire. This structure fire took place along I-90 at the 8100 block of Lexington Road. The call for this fire […]
LAKE CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy