Fire crews battle house fire in east-central Fresno

DRAMATIC pictures show flames engulfing a Taylor Farms building in California. Crews said the blaze started during a welding project late on Wednesday night. Multiple emergency crews have responded to the scene as they struggle to tackle the blaze in Salinas. The Salinas Fire Department told KION that crews are...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District are investigating a Citrus Heights house fire that broke out Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire spread to the house's attic but did not spread to surrounding homes in the area. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, an...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters were called out to a bank after a fire broke out at the ATMs on Monday night. Around 11:00 p.m., the Fresno Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a bank near Chestnut and Fine avenues. A video taken by a witness at the scene […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who the CHP says was driving under the influence and crashed an SUV into a dump truck, causing the death of the dump truck driver, was identified by officials on Friday. The crash took place in Fresno County at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Officers say 22-year-old Zdeineb Juarez Calderon […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We reported three weeks ago Bakersfield police discovered two people dead inside a home on H Street in Central Bakersfield. BPD labelling the deaths suspicious. Two people found dead in their home. Neighbors said they were seen often getting their newspaper or coming in and out of their home. “We’ve seen […]
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A toddler has died after he was hit by a truck at a recreation area in Fresno County on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 6:40 p.m., officers were called out to the Lost Lake Recreation Area near Friant after it was reported that a toddler had […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit that began in Delano made its way to Highway 99 and eventually ended in Bakersfield around 3 p.m. Monday. The chase involved the Delano Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was eventually stopped beneath the Chester Avenue overpass south of Truxtun Avenue. Delano police said they arrested three people that were in the vehicle. […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed in south Bakersfield on Tuesday has been identified. Jaime Adam Espinoza, 32, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene at 7:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Sandra Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Police arrested Andres Arevalo, 26, on suspicion of murder and recovered a […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street. Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a bar near First Street and Gettysburg Avenue after it was reported that someone had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he shot and killed his parents at a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near 10th Street and Stuart Avenue after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected several rounds had been fired. […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston. Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Charleston Fire is on the scene with at least 4 units. There are no reports of injuries at […]
Thieves strike for a third time at Clawson Motor Sports in Fresno. The surveillance camera was rolling early Monday morning when a couple of crooks came out of hiding at Clawson in north Fresno. They hopped into a bright red RZR side by side. Lex Henderson, off-road specialist at Clawson...
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers say they are investigating after a body was found near a Highway 99 off-ramp on Wednesday. Around 8:15 p.m., officials say a pedestrian was walking on the off-ramp at V Street and Highway 99 when they discovered the body. CHP says the body was found with a […]
Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak. Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 25, crews from Platea Volunteer Fire Company, along with Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Lake City Fire Company, were dispatched to a reported structure fire. This structure fire took place along I-90 at the 8100 block of Lexington Road. The call for this fire […]
Comments / 0