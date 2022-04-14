ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two Springfield men out on bail after allegedly pointing rifles at police

By Ashley Shook, Don Shipman
WWLP
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Two Springfield men are out on bail after allegedly threatening officers with rifles.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the repeat offenders being released on bail jeopardizes public safety and trivializes police officers’ safety due to the court’s inaction.

West Springfield man charged for rape and assault of 6 women

Two Springfield officers conducted a traffic stop at around 10:13 p.m. on April 7th on the corner of High and School streets. The officers saw 8-10 people standing in front of a nearby building in which two appeared to be holding assault rifles. The two men, later identified as 27-year-old Mario Salcedo and 19-year-old Joseph Cruz-Salcedo , allegedly pointed the rifles at the officers and at the person in the vehicle they pulled over. The officers called for backup after one of the suspects threatened, “Come over here, you are about to get splattered.”

“Come over here, you are about to get splattered.”

Suspect yelled at officers, pointing a rifle

One suspect was arrested after backup arrived, officers tactically advanced toward the individuals with the rifles, with their weapons unholstered, and ordered them to drop the rifles. The second suspect refused to comply with officers and dropped his rifle and ran. He was ultimately arrested after a struggle and officers subdued him.

The rifles were then inspected and determined to be “air rifles” that looked real.

M4-style rifle

One air rifle was a black M4-style rifle that had many real features consistent with a fully operational assault rifle: safety selector switch, operational dust cover, magazine release button, and optics.

AK-47 style rifle

The second air rifle was an AK-47 style rifle that was painted blue and white and had features as a magazine release, detachable magazine, and an operational safety selector switch. Officers have recently received safety warnings of people that will paint real rifles to hide their realistic features and make them look like toys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oT7vH_0f9QUXdr00
Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Salcedo and Cruz-Salcedo have been charged with the following:

  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (3 counts)
  • Interfering with a Police Officer
  • Disorderly Conduct,
  • Threat to Commit a Crime (2 counts)
  • Cruz-Salcedo has also been charged with Resisting Arrest

Salcedo and Cruz-Salcedo are currently out on $1,000 bail each after the DA’s Office requested $50,000 bail on each and filed motions to revoke bail for each defendant. Their court date is scheduled for June 3.

“If the court system endeavors to protect the public and hold persistent and violent offenders accountable, this decision is inexplicable. Both individuals were out on bail for several serious pending cases involving assaults and firearms.

Despite my office’s best efforts, their existing bails on these several, serious open cases were not revoked and, moreover, a shockingly low bail was set in light of the brazen threats made towards uniformed police officers.

The court’s decisions tacitly minimize and normalize this behavior. This serves to embolden and empower these dangerous men and others around them. It also sets a standard that puts police officers in harm’s way, as well as members of the public.”

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni

Joseph Cruz-Salcedo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZWX7_0f9QUXdr00
Joseph Cruz-Salcedo (Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Cruz-Salcedo has two pending cases. Massachusetts State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on April 25, 2021. He allegedly refused to stop and attempted to avoid police by using a median on I-91 to change directions from traveling north and to access the southbound lane. A passenger in the car either jumped out or was thrown from the vehicle. While detained in Holyoke, officers seized a loaded firearm, and trafficking weight heroin. He is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Trafficking in heroin
  • Drug distribution
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card .

During this court hearing, he was found dangerous and held without the right to bail, after the expiration of the dangerous holding limit, bail was set at $1,000, which was posted and he was released.

In the second case, he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer and disturbed a correctional institution while in custody.

Mario Salcedo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNMkT_0f9QUXdr00
Mario Salcedo (Hampden District Attorney’s Office)
Police: Four men arrested, drugs and money seized in Springfield

Salcedo has a pending case involving a domestic disturbance. He is charged with the following:

  • Assault and battery on a family/household member
  • Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Destruction of property
Comments / 7

Jen Jen Torrez
1d ago

That's the problem with the courts. A DA can asked for a higher bail and here comes these judges with this low bail B's allowing individuals to carry out more crimes.

Reply
9
David St. Pierre
1d ago

Shocking, and they are lucky to be alive. Don't their bail will be revoked after they commit more serious crimes, maybe.

Reply
6
Debra Fletcher
1d ago

And that's the trickery, Insult to every LAW enforcement agencies in 🇺🇸

Reply(1)
7
