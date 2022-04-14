ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Grease Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested on Charges of Burglary, Trespassing After Incident at Nursing Home

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Deezen, an actor known for playing Eugene in the 1978 film Grease, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly trespassing at a nursing home, police say. The 65-year-old, who lives in Cumberland, Maryland, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace. He...

people.com

Comments / 15

Kim Kelley
16h ago

Buford, that was my first thought. I immediately wondered who does he know who is in residence and how are they being treated? The story says it's a small independently owned nursing home. Which generally means a house where someone paid a few dollars for a license, puts as many single beds in each bedroom as will fit, keep people so sedated that they won't complain while feeding them nothing but bologna sandwiches as they collect the government check for each resident.

Reply
5
Buford T. Justice
16h ago

There are always two sides to the story. The nursing home facility could be abusing it's residents or something and he was trying to stop it. The media tends to only publish what it thinks will sell a story, regardless of the real truth!

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegany County, MD
Crime & Safety
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Allegany County, MD
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Deezen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Trespassing#Grease#Maryland State Police
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Colorful Character Wanted for Drug Charges

SWEETWATER, TX – Have you seen the woman above?. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, as of Apr. 1, officers with the SPD are searching for Melinda Samia. Sarmia is wanted in Nolan and Eastland Counties for Fail to Identify/Giving False or Fictitious Information and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
SWEETWATER, TX
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
People

People

246K+
Followers
43K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy