(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a trio of bills intended to support the state’s farmers. "As the global marketplace continues to react to Russia’s unprovoked and unjust war in Ukraine — Europe’s breadbasket — the importance of the ag sector here in America, and especially here in Georgia, will only continue to grow," Kemp, a Republican, said in prepared remarks. "Our farming families are more important than ever, and that’s one of many reasons why [it is] so crucial we protect their way of life.:

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO