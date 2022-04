There are some pretty terrific Airbnbs in the midwest, right? We've showcased many here in Iowa, and for a lot of folks, that can make for a fun staycation. But, if you're looking to hit the road, I have an amazing Airbnb you can check out in southeastern Nebraska. It's about 5 hours from both Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. It's also 100 years old and looks NOTHING like a conventional Airbnb!

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO