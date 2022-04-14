ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is not shying away from treble talk

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Aymeric Laporte is convinced Manchester City are capable of landing the treble this season.

The City defender is not suggesting securing all three trophies for which the side are still competing is straightforward, but firmly believes it is an achievable target.

City, who have a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League, reached the Champions League semi-finals by edging a fractious encounter with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Their reward for that will include another trip to the Spanish capital, to face Real Madrid, for a place in the final.

Immediate attention now turns to their FA Cup challenge as they face rivals Liverpool – with whom they are also battling for the title – in a Wembley semi-final on Saturday.

Laporte said: “I think we have to go step by step, like we have done in the last years, but I think we have the team to go to the end to win everything.

“We know exactly where we are and we know we are fighting in three competitions.

“We know that it will be tough but I think that we can do it and we will go for that.”

Saturday’s clash at the national stadium will be City’s second encounter with Liverpool in the space of six days following last weekend’s exhilarating 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

With that match having been sandwiched between both legs of their bruising tie against Atletico – which City shaded 1-0 on aggregate after an ill-tempered goalless draw in Spain – it has been a remarkably intense spell.

Yet as draining as the period has been, the positive results have kept Laporte going.

“It is something amazing that we probably don’t realise right now,” said the Spain international.

“I think if everything goes how we want then it can be one of the greatest weeks as a professional.

“We have to keep focused, keep doing what we are doing and hopefully we can win the matches.

“When you win a match it is always easier and right now I feel fresh.”

NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
Aymeric Laporte
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Real Madrid#The Premier League#The Champions League#Spanish
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola provides Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker injury updates ahead of Liverpool semi-final

Pep Guardiola has said Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker face late fitness tests ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday. Both players picked up injuries during City’s bruising Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and had to be replaced in the second half. Guardiola said the injuries left his team in “deep trouble” ahead of a crucial run of fixtures and amid a relentless schedule, with the meeting against rivals Liverpool at Wembley key to City’s treble bid. De Bruyne’s problem is not thought to a muscular issue and Guardiola said the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club. After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg. First-half goals from Craig Dawson and...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jason McAteer ready for another top-level battle between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former defender Jason McAteer accepts there can be no room for error by Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.England’s two best teams meet at Wembley on Saturday just six days after their 2-2 Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium.McAteer admits one-off games were always the most nervous for him because there was so much to lose.“I always felt there were more nerves in a one-off game. It’s a one hit, it is this or nothing, you can’t rectify a mistake by doing something in the second leg,” he told the PA news agency.“My heart says Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Talking points as Celtic face Old Firm foes Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final

Celtic take on Old Firm rivals Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of another keenly awaited derby clash.Fatigue factorPreparations have been markedly different for both sides. Celtic have had a free week to recover from their efforts in thrashing St Johnstone 7-0 last week in the cinch Premiership while Rangers took 120 minutes to beat Braga in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Ibrox on Thursday night. The Light Blues ended the game exhausted – Borna Barisic had to go...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Manchester City take on Liverpool in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Borussia Dortmund take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 30-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
The Independent

