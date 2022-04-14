ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Warner Bros Discovery Town Hall: CEO David Zaslav Tells Oprah Winfrey How Merger Came Together, Addresses CNN’s Future, Looming Staff Cuts

By Dade Hayes and Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWUpe_0f9QKhIz00

Click here to read the full article.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and other top execs met with employees in a town hall this morning on the Warner lot in Burbank. The gathering was primarily a restatement of many of the key messages from the nearly year-long buildup to the historic merger, though the exec did briefly touch on looming layoffs, highlighted CNN and how the merger came together.

The roughly hour-long event was the first all-hands meeting since last Friday’s close of the $43 billion merger. (In addition to the several hundred in person, thousands more watched via livestream.)

According to a preliminary transcript of the event provided to Deadline, Zaslav declared it “a new day, a bright and shiny day.” After speaking briefly, he introduced Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Zaslav onstage and took him through an hour-long discussion of mostly high-level observations about the overall portfolio. Asked how the deal came together from the initial talks last February, Zaslav said AT&T CEO John Stankey wanted to move quickly with spinning off the company’s entertainment assets. Plus, both WarnerMedia and Discovery were seeking scale in streaming in order to better compete with Netflix and Disney.

Reflecting on the outcome of the more than year-long effort to bring the companies together, Zaslav said, “This is like our rendezvous with destiny. This is art. We have the goods, we have the chance to be the greatest media company. I can’t explain why it happened. This transaction is not like any other wonders four times the size of us. We get to run the whole company together. We get to build a creative team, the best of both companies, but it happened and so now this is our moment. You know, it starts it starts this week. And it’s all in front of us.”

Winfrey handled the onstage chat with Zaslav because the two have been in business together since 2008. The Oprah Winfrey Network, aka OWN, began as a joint venture but is now almost entirely controlled by Warner Bros Discovery. At the end of 2020, Winfrey, through her company, Harpo, sold almost her entire stake for $36 million in Discovery stock. That move gave Discovery nearly 95% of the entity (up from 73%) but Winfrey also signed on to remain a key contributor and creative overseer at OWN for years to come.

Winfrey ran a few pre-submitted questions from employees by Zaslav. He at one point was asked about how he plans to combine the companies, which will likely result in the layoffs of hundreds or perhaps thousands of employees. He agreed with Winfrey that “culture is everything” and said the longstanding cultural issues at WarnerMedia, previously Time Warner, are still in play.

The way that Time Warner bosses like Jeff Bewkes and Gerald Levin had the company set up was “basically, ‘we’re going to have our businesses compete,'” Zaslav observed. “There’s nothing wrong with that it was actually maybe a very good strategy. And you know, they had all these different businesses and you know, don’t do any favors for the other businesses, you run your business make the most money you possibly can, the same way you compete against others compete against them.”

As employees unite, though, “We need to now come together as one culture one culture that starts with people feeling safe, people feeling valued for who they are.” Absent that, he continued, “you can’t be creative.” After so many structures and leaders and configurations (on the Warner side, anyway), “I think we have to lay out very clearly, you know, what is winning?” Zaslav said.

In addition to Winfrey (who noted that Warner Bros had made her film debut, The Color Purple ), figures from Warner Bros’ history were in the audience for the town hall. One was Mark Ross, son of Warner Communications boss Steve Ross. (Zaslav noted that he had been hired by Ross’s attorney at the start of his career.) Another was Cass Warner, grand-daughter of Harry Warner, one of the original Warner brothers who founded the studio nearly a century ago. Zaslav also mentioned meeting with CNN founder Ted Turner during a stop in Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

Zaslav referred to Turner as a “hero” for creating CNN and said he has had lengthy conversations recently with Chris Licht, who was installed after the exit of Jeff Zucker earlier this year. Zaslav said newsgathering, not entertainment, would be the focus for CNN given its sizable global footprint. Mounting feeds in multiple languages is a potential way to leverage the company’s unique presence, the CEO said, which has been on display during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“News channels here and around the world have become advocacy networks,” Zaslav said. “There’s not a lot of difference between some of the news networks and the Food Network.”

In addition to the CNN stop, Zaslav has conducted a series of smaller meet-and-greets with workers in multiple cities. Since the deal was first proposed last May, he and Discovery brass have made an effort to deepen their understanding of Warner’s businesses, though until the formal close they faced some regulatory restraints.

WarnerMedia’s spinoff from AT&T and combination with Discovery has created one of the largest companies in the media business. While Discovery controls just 29% of the new entity, it has operational control.

Many eyes are on Zaslav, not only inside the company but across the industry, as he sets about integrating the two large companies, whose combined annual revenue is more than $50 billion. He has promised Wall Street $3 billion in cost savings from the deal, which translates to a significant amount of layoffs. Apart from a series of high-level departures last week, with former WarnerMedia CEO and several of his direct reports leaving the fold, the extent and nature of the cuts is not yet clear.

Streaming, of course, will be a strategic centerpiece at Warner Bros Discovery. The company intends to make HBO Max the main vessel for acquiring customers. Discovery+, the subscription service launched in January 2021, has grown steadily but not spectacularly and will be folded into HBO Max sometime in the coming months or perhaps years. (Many technological and logistical hurdles will prevent it from being an instant process.)

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Film & TV Lit Managers James Engle & Ben C. Silverman Launch Navigation Media Group

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Literary Manager James Engle has launched Navigation Media Group, a management and production firm that will rep creators in film and television. Partnering with Engle is Vancouver-based Literary Manager and media investor Ben C. Silverman, whose investments include interests in distribution, production and talent management. Navigation will look to combine a passion for creativity with established, proven, business acumen to give clients the full-spectrum guidance they need to navigate both the current and future media landscape with success. Creatives joining the company as clients include Sam Sheridan (Creator, I Am The Night), Becca Gleason (Writer-Director,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Burbank, CA
Business
City
Burbank, CA
CNET

Merge Away, Warner Bros. Discovery. Just Don't Charge Us More for HBO Max

It's official. WarnerMedia and Discovery have combined to form Warner Bros. Discovery. This marriage brings Warner-owned films, TV shows, channels and its HBO Max streaming service together with Discovery brands. Yep, The Sopranos, Euphoria and Batman will live under the same roof as 1000-lb Sisters, Ancient Aliens and Property Brothers.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Sarah Beeny
Person
Ted Turner
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Discovery Communications#At T
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Doctor Describes Efforts To Treat Actor’s Drug Addiction — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:47 PM: Much of the afternoon in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for an addition to opioids. Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island. But Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: “Stop firing me. I know what i am doing.” Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan. In a text on Aug. 24,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
102.9 WBLM

Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Warner Bros Unveils Centennial Logo Ahead Of Studio’s 100th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has revealed its new centennial logo in advance of the studio’s 100th anniversary on April 4, 2023. The studio will have an extended rollout of fan-focused activities leading into next year and beyond including commemorative product launches, classic movies from its catalog returning to theaters, special content releases across all divisions, consumer live events as well as a special celebration on the Warner Bros. lot. Every division of the studio will be involved in the celebration including film, series, consumer products, videogames, themed entertainment, studio tours, live events and more – as well...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

68K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy