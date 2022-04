Russell Wilson's ability to co-exist with the Seattle Seahawks reached its endpoint and the former Super Bowl winner was dealt to the Denver Broncos about a month ago. It'll be a new lease on life for the quarterback who insists he simply cannot be limited. And considering the offensive weaponry at his disposal, as well as an above-average defense to rely on, it's within reason that the franchise resurges to its first playoff appearance since 2015.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO