SEAFORD, Del. – Grace Seaford Church and multiple organizations throughout Delaware are teaming up to bring back the beloved Gemstone prom, a night that gives the disabled community a little shine and sparkle. “I think only as a community can we address some of the larger issues that are happening around us so the church is a piece of that, but they also have to partner with our community in multiple ways,” says Pastor Larry Davis with Grace Seaford Church.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 22 DAYS AGO