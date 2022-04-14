ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods commits to Ireland pro-am ahead of Open

By Field Level Media
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods committed to playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in early July ahead of The Open championship in Scotland. The two-day event is held July 4-5 in Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The...

www.henryherald.com

