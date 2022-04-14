Watch now: Badgers TE Hayden Rucci describes working with OC Bobby Engram

The Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins earlier this week. The move was an effort to help replenish their depleted wide receiver core. Davante Adams, of course, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. Marquez Valdes-Scantling also departed, signing a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the addition of Watkins, the Packers are still in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is known for taking players with intense athletic abilities, which makes the Packers’ recent meeting with Isaiah Weston very interesting.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO