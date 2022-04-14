Watch now: Badgers TE Hayden Rucci describes working with OC Bobby Engram

Related
Report: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt being dropped from NFL draft boards
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak; many began to view him as a first-round prospect. But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves...
Yardbarker
Packers Sign Former First Round Pick
The story of the Packers’ off-season has been cap space and the wide receiver position. The Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas in March and had not made a move to add a wideout. However, the Packers were linked to veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and hosted him for a visit today. The Packers are officially signing the former first-rounder to a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars.
Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
Yardbarker
Packers Reportedly Land A Former Top WR For Aaron Rodgers
Undoubtedly, the Green Bay Packers must improve their receiving corps after Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be difficult to fill the void that the All-Pro wide receiver left, especially after a season with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb,...
Look: Terrell Owens Just Caught His 1st TD In New Football League
Terrell Owens is 48 years old. At that age, most former NFL greats can’t play at a high level. Don’t include T.O. in that group. Owens is playing in the new Fan Controlled Football league. Believe it or not, former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel is one of his teammates.
CBS Sports
Floyd Mayweather says he will pay an NFL team $20 million if it signs Antonio Brown and move doesn't work out
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the news a lot throughout his career, and it hasn't always just been for what he does on the football field. Now, he is without a team and there are some people feel a squad could benefit from A.B.'s talents. Floyd Mayweather really...
Former NFL Player Has Died At 49
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Colts big signing
The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
Yardbarker
LeRoy Butler: Three star receivers the Packers need to target now
LeRoy Butler knows a thing or two about the Green Bay Packers organization. He has been in Green Bay for the better part of the last three decades. The Packers Super Bowl window seems to be two, MAYBE three years long. based on Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit he seems to be a lock for two more years (barring retirement), and possibly a third.
Yardbarker
Still Needing Tight End Help, Texans Host Ohio State Standout
- To orchestrate new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme, the Houston Texans must be willing to upgrade at tight end. Although free agency has yet to end, Houston's attention at the position likely turns to the draft. Perhaps a recent visit gives an indication on the direction the Texans are...
Packers Hosting Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Thursday
After trading Davante Adams to the Raiders earlier this offseason, the Packers need to find help for Aaron Rodgers. Help could soon be on the way. Green Bay is reportedly hosting former first-round pick and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Although it’s just a visit, NFL insider Mike Garafolo thinks a deal could soon be on the way.
Yardbarker
Packers Meet Virtually with Immensely Athletic Wide Receiver Prospect
The Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins earlier this week. The move was an effort to help replenish their depleted wide receiver core. Davante Adams, of course, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. Marquez Valdes-Scantling also departed, signing a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the addition of Watkins, the Packers are still in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is known for taking players with intense athletic abilities, which makes the Packers’ recent meeting with Isaiah Weston very interesting.
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield To Lions? Fans React To Speculation
Will the Detroit Lions trade for Baker Mayfield this offseason? One notable NFL analyst thinks they should. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thinks it’s time for the Lions to make a few phone calls about a Baker Mayfield trade. Detroit could use an upgrade at the quarterback position....
