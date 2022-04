Will it be The Coach K Farewell Tour for the Duke Blue Devils? Could it be the Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard striking a man? Emoni Bate's freshman season for the Memphis Tigers? Chris Beard's first season with the Texas Longhorns? What about Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari’s autograph for the Pope? These are just a few of the nominees from this category on the 2022 Duffy Awards.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO