Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Wednesday, so if you were planning to use gas prices as an excuse to cancel your plans, you might have to think of another reason. Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted on April 12 at 7 a.m. that gas prices are expected to drop by 5 cents per litre across most of Ontario, with prices expected to hit 162.9 cents per litre in the GTA.

