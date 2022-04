The Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and looked the part Sunday in a 115-91 blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks. Hawks star point guard Trae Young was held to just one made field goal in the game and missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Young scored only eight points in the loss, his lowest-ever total in a playoff game and his worst showing in any game since January 2021.

