Dekalb County, GA

Archie Eversole Shot and Killed by His Brother

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 2 days ago
The DeKalb County Police have confirmed Eversole's death in a statement to XXL. "On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot," the statement reads. "Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported...

