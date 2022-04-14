Bud Light NEXT achieves climate neutral certification

The Yale Program for Climate Change Communication, or YPCCC, released a new study that segments the American population’s consumption of plant-based foods by motivation. On Feb. 22, researchers at YPCCC published a study entitled “PLANTS: A scalable survey tool for identifying groups willing to adopt plant-based diets.” Led by study author Karine Lacroix, the research draws on data from a past YPCCC study, “Climate Change and the American Diet,” to identify three genres of Americans’ attitudes toward plant foods. The largest group is “Health-conscious” with 42 percent of the American population, followed by “Motivated” at 32 percent and Uninterested at 22 percent. The study also includes a survey tool using the acronym PLANTS — Plant-based diet Segmentation — that other researchers can use to identify members of each group.
