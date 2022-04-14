ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bud Light NEXT achieves climate neutral certification

By Chain Drug Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — As Earth Day 2022 approaches, Bud Light NEXT is proud to announce it has completed the process to become Climate Neutral Certified. By measuring and offsetting last year’s carbon emissions and implementing reduction plans for future emissions, Bud Light. NEXT has met the independent...

