The Ford Mustang is one of the more iconic and enduring models in the automotive world, not to mention one of the most popular. True to form, FoMoCo’s legendary pony car has once again earned the title of the world’s best-selling sports coupe in 2021, a distinction that it has held for seven consecutive years now, based on registration data from S&P Global Mobility. Though it’s on sale in various countries across the globe, the U.S. still accounts for 76 percent of the car’s global sales, though the Mustang saw strong growth in a number of places including New Zealand (up 54.3 percent), Brazil (37.3 percent), and South Korea (16.6 percent).

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO