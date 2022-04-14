ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottondale, FL

Cottondale City League Sports Schedule

By Press Release
jacksoncountytimes.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame times are subject to change. Cottondale host Chipley, 6...

jacksoncountytimes.net

Comments / 0

AL.com

Rosters announced for AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball match

Six standouts from last season’s state champions will be competing as members of the 15-member teams of rising seniors set for this summer’s 26th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Match. The teams, announced Saturday by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, will play as a part of the All-Star Week in Montgomery from July 17-22.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Bonifay, FL
City
Cottondale, FL
City
Chipley, FL
Calhoun County Journal

Closing it Out – Oxford Track and County Baseball

OXFORD – The Oxford boys track team returned to the scene of its county championship triumph five days earlier and won once again with a tad more drama at the finish. The Yellow Jackets won their newly named King of the East meet at Choccolocco Park Saturday, edging Anniston by six points that came down to some surprise clutch performances in the final two events of the day. The Oxford girls finished second to Fort Payne.
OXFORD, AL
The Gadsden Times

Sardis' Caroline Johnson rebounds from doubles loss to win Class 4A-5A Section 6 singles' title

BOAZ — There's no crying in baseball, the saying goes in the cult classic "A League of Their Own." The same may not be true in tennis. At least that's the case for Sardis' Caroline Johnson. The junior lost in Thursday's No. 1 doubles championship of the Class 4A-5A, Section 6 but bounced back to defeat Etowah's Abrianna Irvin 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 in the championship No. 1 singles match. ...
BOAZ, AL
WTVM

Central baseball wins big series over Auburn High

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After falling in the opener on Wednesday, Central stormed back to beat Auburn High twice on Thursday to claim the series. The Red Devils and Tigers last met in the 2021 AHSAA 7A Semifinals. Auburn won that series and went on to win the state championship.
AUBURN, AL
wdhn.com

Senior softball player talks Dothan Diamond Classic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 20 Wiregrass softball teams are competing in one of the largest sporting events held in Dothan – the Dothan Diamond Classic. “We divide those 20 teams of 4 days of pool play and however they finish for pool play they go into a single-elimination bracket,” said Rhonda Kirk, the tournament coordinator.
DOTHAN, AL

