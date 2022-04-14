Cottondale City League Sports Schedule

OXFORD – The Oxford boys track team returned to the scene of its county championship triumph five days earlier and won once again with a tad more drama at the finish. The Yellow Jackets won their newly named King of the East meet at Choccolocco Park Saturday, edging Anniston by six points that came down to some surprise clutch performances in the final two events of the day. The Oxford girls finished second to Fort Payne.

OXFORD, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO