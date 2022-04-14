Watch: Raiders QB Derek Carr's best plays from the 2021 season

The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. Derek Carr had a fantastic season in 2021 and the Raiders rewarded him with a new contract that should keep him in Las Vegas until 2025, at least.

So let’s look back at some of his best plays from the 2021 season as Carr led the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here are his top 10 plays from the 2021 season via the Las Vegas Raiders: