Duron Harmon says Josh McDaniels isn't trying to create 'Patriot Way' with Raiders

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Josh McDaniels appeared to be creating the New England Patriots of the AFC West.

Dave Ziegler is the general manager with McDaniels at head coach and three former Patriots offensive coaches on the staff. McDaniels went out and got former Patriots in Chandler Jones, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Duron Harmon and Jacob Hollister.

But, all of this doesn’t necessarily mean McDaniels is trying to recreate the foundation that has been set in New England. Duron Harmon joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and discussed the new approach.

“He’s trying to create a culture that is not the ‘Patriot Way,’” Harmon said. “He’s said it over and over again: ‘We are the Las Vegas Raiders.’ But the thing is, how he wants it done, he’s going to need people who have done it that way before.”

McDaniels tried to emulate the ‘Patriot Way’ during his one-and-a-half seasons with the Denver Broncos and it didn’t work out for him. He does know that some of his former players can help create the new culture being put in place.

“You bring in guys like Chandler Jones, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Jacob Hollister — guys like that you know who are great professionals, who are going to do things the right way, and are going to continue to put the team first,” Harmon continued.

McDaniels has an extremely talented roster, but he still has some of the league’s best quarterbacks to contend with in his division.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

