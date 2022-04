Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger dive into the dangerous waters of Hollywood in Swimming With Sharks, debuting April 15 on The Roku Channel. In this TV spinoff of the 1994 movie of the same name, Shipka’s Lou Simms claws her way up the ladder of Fountain Pictures — a behemoth film studio run by Kruger’s Joyce Holt. It’s basically what The Devil Wears Prada would look like as a thriller. When Lou starts her internship at Joyce’s Fountain Pictures, she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO. In reality, landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession with Joyce grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

