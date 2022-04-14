ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

ONLINE ONLY: ’18 Chevy Camaro ZL1, furniture, jewelry, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD Mower – Tools – Furniture – Jewelry – Household. All sells to settle the estate ONLINE ONLY. PREVIEW: MONDAY – APRIL 25, 2022 – 4:00-6:00 P.M. PICKUP: FRIDAY – APRIL 29, 2022 – 4:00-7:00 P.M. Like new...

www.farmanddairy.com

MotorTrend Magazine

Found! Survivor 1967 RS Camaro Hidden Under a Tarp for 25 Years

Barn and garage finds are still out there, hiding under tarps or covered with discarded items. It's an inglorious fate for these classic cars, but eventually they end up being rediscovered and brought back into the sunlight. So, How Do You Discover a Barn or Garage find?. Well, the best...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Firearms, air guns, accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions:. From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW:...
CANTON, OH
CarBuzz.com

Electric Chevy Blazer Could Be More Corvette Than Camaro

We love the GM Design Instagram account. Here you get to see all the weird and wonderful designs the GM team comes up with. Some make it into production, while others never see the light of day, but these designs always give us a glimpse into the future of GM cars. The latest creation to come out of the GM design laboratory is this racy SUV that looks like the electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer. The cool-looking design comes courtesy of Jason Chen, a creative designer for GMC, and we have to say that if GM decides to go in this direction when the Blazer does go electric, it should attract plenty of buyers.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

3/29-4/5 at 1PM. Antiques, jewelry, original art, and misc.

Absolute auction – all sells to the highest bidders. PICKUP LOCATION: Akron, OH. Address to be given to winning bidders. PICKUP: THURSDAY – APRIL 7 – 2022 – 4:00-6:00 P.M. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. 15% buyer’s premium...
AKRON, OH
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Another 2024 Ford Mustang Image Has Leaked, Potentially Shows Off GT

Just yesterday, Ford Authority shared a photo of the 2024 Ford Mustang front end completely uncovered, which gave us our very first look at the next-generation S650 model from that angle. However, that particular model is likely a base version of the new pony car, as we can tell by the wheels and overall lack of sportiness. Now, a new leak shows off what may be the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and it’s quite a bit more dramatic than the previously-spied car.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

2014 Silverado, collectibles, household, and misc.

2014 Silverado 4×4 1500 LT – 93k miles – Tow Pkg, Cameras, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Chrome- Nice Truck!. TOOLS & Such: Kobalt 60 gal High Output Upright Air Comp. Nut & Bolt Bins Loaded! Hitachi Angle Grinder, Marquette Cutting Torch head, Cleco ¾ Air Impact Wrench, IR 1” Air Impact (Parts), Air Punch Flange Tool, 6” Air Sander, Air Paint Guns, Floor Jack, Sand Blasting Canister Outfit, Clamps, Timing Light, Grease Gun, Creeper, Wire Wheels, Grinding Wheels. Craftsman: Shaper /Router, 11in Band Saw, Radial Arm Saw, Mortising Chisel Kit, 3-D Sander. Dremel 16” Scroll Saw, Porter Cable Sander, B&D Plunge Cut Router, B&D Mouse Sander, Skil Belt Sander, Genie Wet/Dry Shop Vac, Auto-Dark Welding Helmet. Vintage Chilton & Motor’s Auto Repair Books/Manuals. Heavy Steel Desk, Plastic Shelving Units, Metal Shelving. Lawn & Garden/Hand Tools. Barnwood & Assorted Lumber. 3 Mastercraft 215/60r 16 tires like new & others…
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
COLUMBIANA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by the Licking Valley FFA Alumni; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day.
NEWARK, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Massive two day Toy Auction. Toys ranging from 1920’s through modern.

Toys ranging from 1930’s through modern. Tin litho – cast iron – loads of diecast cars, trucks, planes – vintage NIB models – cap guns – trains of all scales – Marvel and DC action figures – Barbie – GI Joe – Bionic man and woman – dolls – Star Wars – Charlie Brown – Snoopy – Hot Wheels – Matchbox – Ninja Turtles – McDonald’s – Fisher Price – games – Viewmasters – RC NIB planes, boats – and lots more!
SHOPPING
gmauthority.com

1967 Chevy Camaro RS/SS Pace Car Headed To Mecum Indy Sale

The Chevy Camaro debuted for the 1967 model year as a direct competitor for the Ford Mustang. Similar in size, the Camaro was more streamlined than the Mustang and utilized a front subframe for improved ride and noise isolation. The Chevy Camaro was chosen to pace the 1967 Indianapolis 500....
CARS

