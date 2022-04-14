ONLINE ONLY: ’18 Chevy Camaro ZL1, furniture, jewelry, and misc.

We love the GM Design Instagram account. Here you get to see all the weird and wonderful designs the GM team comes up with. Some make it into production, while others never see the light of day, but these designs always give us a glimpse into the future of GM cars. The latest creation to come out of the GM design laboratory is this racy SUV that looks like the electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer. The cool-looking design comes courtesy of Jason Chen, a creative designer for GMC, and we have to say that if GM decides to go in this direction when the Blazer does go electric, it should attract plenty of buyers.

