New Wilmington, PA

Maytag freezer, roll top hutch, fine china, and misc.

 2 days ago

Maytag SS Fridge/Bottom Freezer. KitchenAid Heavy Duty Mixer, Vintage Gnocchi Maker, Baking… Cast Iron Skillet, Griddle & Corn Bread, Apple Peeler Turntable 98. Crock Bowls, Enamelware, Tin Baking Pans, Cookie Cutters, Vintage Kitchenware. Tin step stool, Metal watering can, Antique Fire Ext, Brass Fireplace set, Quilts, Quilt Rack, Hurricane...

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
Vending, restaurant, snow and lawn equipment, and misc.

Wood Burner, Chimney Pipe, Gas Hot Water Tanks, Block for Retaining Wall, Refrigerators, Stoves, Electric Griddle, Slushpuppie Ice Machine, Commercial Rotisserie Cooker, Stainless Steel Condiment Station, Milkshake Mixer, Adjustable Bed Frame, Chairs, Dryer, Pizza Oven, Small Freezer, Cedar Chest, Older Gas Oven, Stainless Steel Griddle, Outdoor Table and Chairs, Bun Coffee makers, Walk-In Cooler, Old Wheel Barrel, Older Glider, Older Standing Lamp, Display Case, Claw Bathtub, Window Fan, Coin Money Counter, Snow Plows, In Bed Salt Spreader, Display Case, Yard Tools, More Items to be Added.
Inventory reduction, antiques, collectibles, guns, and misc.

TOOLS – TOYS – GUNS – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30.
ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum 'Works as Well' as a Dyson — but at $99, It's a Fraction of the Price

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Spring cleaning season is still in full swing — so if you haven't started scrubbing the kitchen sink or vacuuming every inch of the house, you've still got plenty of time to jump in on the fun. Start by nabbing the Shark NV105 Navigator Light Upright Vacuum, which is currently under $100 at Amazon.
What you need to organize kitchen drawers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding what you need in your kitchen drawers can be a nightmare. Messy drawers can turn a simple kitchen task into a stressful ordeal, but it doesn’t need to be that way. With the right items to organize kitchen drawers, everything you need will be easily accessible.
China
Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Spring 2022

Spring is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from winter means making room for new handbags, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon! For the first week of spring, we've set our focus on Tory Burch. Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, wallets and accessories to shop with Amazon deals, so we picked out some of our favorite deals to pass on to you.
This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
ONLINE Firearms, air guns, accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions:. From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW:...
