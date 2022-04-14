INC Delegate Meeting Expanding Waste Services

DENVER (CBS4) – A grassroots organization is hoping to bring better waste management to the city of Denver. After garnering more than 17,000 signatures, the group Waste No More secured a spot on the upcoming 2022 November citywide ballot. (credit: CBS) The initiative would require all Denver businesses, like restaurants, hospitals, apartment buildings, hotels, sporting arenas, and more to provide compost and recycling services. “All of the little bit of waste that we throw away all adds up, from our industries to our businesses and our homes,” said Ean Tafoya, a Waste No More organizer. Data from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG)...

