Aurora fires police chief, two years after the killing of Elijah McClain

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of Samuel Young, who is accused of shooting two people during an Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225 in Aurora in 2020. Samuel Young (credit: Jefferson County) The shooting happened on July 25, 2020 when a Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters. The Jeep’s driver told CBS4, through his attorney, he feared for his life and was just trying to escape the crowd blocking the interstate. (credit: CBS) CBS4 spotted Young in the crowd with protesters openly carrying a weapon. Young allegedly opened fire at the Jeep as the driver took off, but injured two other protesters instead. A witness told police Young “entered a state of shock” and appeared he “was horrified at what he did.” (credit: Aurora Police) Young was charged with four counts of first degree assault four counts of attempted first degree murder. Two of the assault counts relate to serious injuries which two people sustained. The other two counts relate to extreme indifference to human life. Young was released on a $75,000 bond. Young could face a maximum of 112 years in prison.

AURORA, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO