Health

Breakthrough Medical Treatment for E.D. – No Pills, No injections

By Elizabeth Motley
wfla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bay Medical Clinic has a breakthrough treatment for E.D. that...

www.wfla.com

Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
NewsBreak
Health
Nashville News Hub

Young mother claims she didn’t have any symptoms and got the surprise of her life when she went to hospital with stomach cramps and found out she was in labour

Young mother claims she didn’t have any pregnancy symptoms and got the surprise of her life when she went to hospital with stomach cramps and found out she was in labour. The pregnant mother, who was totally unaware she was pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl via emergency C-section at 35 weeks. “I had no idea that I was pregnant. I didn’t experience any symptoms and I didn’t gain any weight. No one saw this coming. The pain started off with slight stomach cramps.” the 22-year-old mother said.
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
BBC

Covid drugs research nurse 'terrified' of first patients

A Scunthorpe nurse involved in researching early treatments for Covid said she was "terrified" when she saw her first patients with the virus. Dot Hutchinson, lead nurse at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust, has worked on a number of Covid drug trials since the pandemic hit the UK in early 2020.
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
Bring Me The News

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

WCCO-AM host Jordana Green had sad news to share with listeners on The Good Neighbor Tuesday: Her cancer has returned. Green had announced in December that after being diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in October 2020, she was officially in remission. But on Tuesday, Green shared a devastating...
Scrubs Magazine

“I Could Feel Everything” | Woman Sues After Waking Up in the Middle of Surgery

Stacey Gustafson is suing her anesthesia team after she woke up in the middle of her hernia operation. The 34-year-old said she experienced agonizing pain during the operation because she wasn’t given enough anesthesia and pain relief. She remained conscious and alert throughout the entire 35-minute procedure in what could be described as a waking nightmare.
