ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Cougars head west for Mt. SAC Relays

uhcougars.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – For its first trip to the West Coast, the Houston track and field team travels to California to participate in the Mt. SAC Relays. 2022 American Indoor Most Valuable Performer and Freshman of the Year. Competed for South Africa in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Part...

uhcougars.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Independent

Twins put RHP Gray on IL with hamstring strain

The Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low grade strained hamstring a day after he left his start.To take his place on the roster, the team activated right-hander Cody Stashak, who was on the IL with right biceps tendinitis.Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that he doesn’t think Gray will miss more than one start. Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Alex Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness in Minnesota's 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday. The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati in a trade last month.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
MLB
Yardbarker

Top-seeded Heat blow out Hawks, 115-91, in Game 1

The Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and looked the part Sunday in a 115-91 blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks. Hawks star point guard Trae Young was held to just one made field goal in the game and missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Young scored only eight points in the loss, his lowest-ever total in a playoff game and his worst showing in any game since January 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy