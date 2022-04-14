ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Striking portraits of British queens to go on show to mark Platinum Jubilee

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA showcase of portraits of queens who have ruled Britain will feature in a month-long program of exhibitions, events and auctions celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The London exhibition of portraits loaned from country houses across the United Kingdom will present the likenesses of seven queens, from...

The Independent

Pubs set to open until 1am for three days to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Pubs look set to open until 1am for three days to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee, the government has announced. Under the proposal, venues in England and Wales will be allowed to extend their operating hours from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June, and Saturday 4 June.Kit Malthouse, the minister for policing, said on Monday that the government wants to relax pub closing times under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, which permits extended hours at moments of local, national or international significance. An impact assessment is also being prepared, he added. The plan...
FIFA
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
Andy Warhol
Queen Victoria
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
Fareeha Arshad

People in history who were driven by their need for vengeance: James Annesley, Boudicca, Pierre Picaud

There is something about revenge — the allure, the impulse, and sometimes even the pettiness. People often believe that vengeance is the only solution to the hurt they have felt all along. However, that's not always the case. History bears witness to numerous accounts of bitterly ‘sweet’ revenge. Let’s look at some of such instances in history the drive for revenge blinded some people.
U.K.
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
ARTnews

$409.8 M. Roman Villa with Caravaggio Ceiling Goes Unsold, Baltimore Museum Selects Contemporary Art Head, and More: Morning Links for April 8, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines DREAM HOUSE. With a new billionaire reportedly being minted every 26 hours, you might think someone would would want to acquire a sprawling villa in Rome with the only known ceiling fresco by Caravaggio. But that, apparently, is not the case—at least at its current price. As the Guardian reports, the 30,000-plus-square-foot Villa Aurora drew not one bid  at a Thursday sale with an asking price of €377 million (about $409.8 million). It also did not draw any bidding at €471 million ($511.9 million) in January. It will now...
ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Has Retitled Degas’s ‘Russian Dancers’ as ‘Ukrainian Dancers’

Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery in London has updated the title of Edgar Degas’s drawing Russian Dancers to Ukrainian Dancers after an outcry by Ukrainians on social media. The pastel picture by the famed French Impressionist shows a troupe of young performers sporting hair ribbons in vivid blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine. A spokesperson for the National Gallery told the Guardian, “The title of this painting has been an ongoing point of discussion for many years and is covered in scholarly literature; however there has been increased focus on it over the past month due...
Marie Claire

The True Story of King George III

Bridgerton is often at its best when it's actively flouting the customs of the stuffy Regency era in which it's set. Among the most compelling parts of the series are its diverse casting, its rainbow of dreamy empire-waist gowns, and its soundtrack of string quartet covers of modern-day pop songs. As Chris Van Dusen, the show's creator, put it in an interview with Town & Country after the first season premiered, "It's not a history lesson, and it's not a documentary."
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte, 6, Twins With Kate Middleton In Blue For Easter Appearance With Prince William & George

Prince William and Kate Middleton were a vision of class and sophistication as they accompanied two of their three children to a special Easter service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Princess Charlotte, 6, looked adorable in her floral dress as she twinned with her stunning mother in blue, while Prince George, 8, was quite dapper in his navy suit that matched his father’s tailored attire. The couple’s third child, Prince Louis, 3, did not attend the holiday programming.
natureworldnews.com

US and UK Museum Officials Decode the 'Origins' of Unicorn Myth

Unicorns have been the subject of cultural and religious beliefs since antiquity worldwide. Characterized as a white horse with a single horn on its forehead, the legendary creature has been a symbol of divinity, love, and beauty; immortalized from ancient texts all the way to pop culture in modern history.
