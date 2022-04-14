ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, MO

Lady Eagles Fall to Houston, 3-4 on the season

howellcountynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles Varsity softball team faced the Houston Tigers in Mountain View on Thursday. They had the crowd...

www.howellcountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Wildcats fall short to Pioneers in softball

Warren County gave up seven runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 10-6 home softball loss to Millbrook on Friday. The Wildcats led 6-2 after five innings, before allowing the seven-run sixth, which gave Millbrook a 9-6 lead. Both teams committed seven errors in the game. Offensively,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Wildcats pick up huge home win

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats hosted Marshall Thursday, looking to pick up their third district win of the season. The Last time the Wildcats faced Marshall Sulphur Springs came back in the bottom of the seventh, winning the game by a final score of 5-4. The game was a low scoring...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Coyotes begin the second half of district baseball

Tuesday at Pearsall, the Uvalde Coyotes will begin the second round of District 30-4A competition. They will face the Pearsall Mavericks in a district rematch, beginning at 7 p.m. Going into the second half of district action, the Coyotes are locked in a three-way tie with Pearsall and Crystal City...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, MO
City
Eminence, MO
City
Winona, MO
City
Plato, MO
Houston, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Houston, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffs competing for four-star 2023 WR Robert Lockhart III

The Colorado Buffaloes are already benefiting from hiring Phil McGeoghan as the new wide receivers coach. The veteran assistant has spent time in the NFL and has already been strong on the recruiting trail. Now, the Buffs are in the race for four-star class of 2023 WR Robert Lockhart III, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Lockhart is also considering Jackson State and Maryland at the moment along with the Buffs, and he walked away impressed with the veteran presence on the coaching staff in Boulder (h/t Wiltfong). “Colorado, they have a veteran NFL coach and he was telling me all the receivers...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy