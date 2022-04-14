Lady Eagles Fall to Houston, 3-4 on the season

The Colorado Buffaloes are already benefiting from hiring Phil McGeoghan as the new wide receivers coach. The veteran assistant has spent time in the NFL and has already been strong on the recruiting trail. Now, the Buffs are in the race for four-star class of 2023 WR Robert Lockhart III, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Lockhart is also considering Jackson State and Maryland at the moment along with the Buffs, and he walked away impressed with the veteran presence on the coaching staff in Boulder (h/t Wiltfong). “Colorado, they have a veteran NFL coach and he was telling me all the receivers...

BOULDER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO