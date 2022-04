One of the East Side’s most visible houses is being demolished at this time. Although it’s nothing special to look at, the single-family residence at 2137 N. Oakland Ave., built in 1885, is the last remaining of the 14 that once lined the street from E. Windsor Pl. to E. North Ave. You can’t miss the house, thanks to its location, right in the middle of the block where the street makes a dogleg turn to the north, aligning with the city’s grid. The absence of any neighboring structures makes it stand out even more for the 17,000 motorists and uncounted pedestrians and bicyclists who pass it daily, as well as passengers on the Green Line MCTS bus. Soon, it will be no more.

6 DAYS AGO