Since the program first began, Metea Valley softball has struggled to maintain a level of success, especially in the postseason. The Mustangs have endured years with many peaks and valleys. They haven’t had a winning season since 2017 and have never advanced to a regional final. Head coach Michaela Schlattman looks to change that path in her first season with the black and gold. She became just the second coach ever in the program replacing longtime coach Kris Kalivas.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO