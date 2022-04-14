Cowboys willing to trade up in draft

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones willing to trade down in NFL Draft. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I would trade up in this draft… just going in as much as you can say about it, until you see what’s there and who’s on the other end of the line” said owner Jerry Jones (video link via the Athletic’s Jon Machota). “But I would trade up, since we’re down as low as we are in the first two or three rounds if we had a chance to and somebody that we had really coveted was sitting at the bottom … and we were able to trade up and get him.”

The Cowboys’ top pick is currently No. 24. They also own one selection in each of the second and third rounds, having added day three picks from the Browns as a result of the Amari Cooper trade. Another wideout to compliment CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (and offset the loss of not only Cooper but also Cedrick Wilson) is a strong possibility.

Replacements for free agent departures such as Randy Gregory, La’el Collins and Connor Williams would also be logical targets for Dallas’ first few picks. In any event, the team will obviously be open to moving up to land a specific prospect – a contrast to most other teams’ views of this year’s deep, but not top-heavy class.