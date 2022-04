“I’m having a blast,” Will Poulter told ET about filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he stars as Adam Warlock. As filming has continued on the third installment of the Galaxy saga, writer and director James Gunn has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes moments from the set, including a blurry first look at the 29-year-old actor as Warlock. Not only that, but Gunn has nothing but praise for the MCU newcomer, telling Screen Rant that he is “killing it” on set.

