Jean-Marc Vallee's cause of death revealed

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, described by the actor as “the Super Bowl of stripper movies,” is currently in production. However, the long-awaited, Tatum-led sequel recently experienced a casting shake-up after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the proceedings. In Warner Bros.’ official statement, it was said that this is due to “family reasons,” while sources also initially claimed that her exit was due to a dust-up with Tatum. Now, it would seem that in the aftermath of that situation and her split from her husband, Newton is reportedly heading to rehab.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO