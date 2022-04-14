ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean-Marc Vallee's cause of death revealed

Distractify

Archie Eversole's Cause of Death: Details on the Late Rapper

Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly passed away. He was just 37 years old. Archie is also the artist behind “United We Conquer,” which serves as the current theme song for soccer club Atlanta United. His death was officially announced by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, on April 13, 2022.
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
TMZ.com

'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Undetermined

The investigation into the shooting death of 'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley could not resolve whether the fatal shot was intentional or accidental. According to Moses' death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the cause of death could not be determined. TMZ broke the story ... Moses' body was found in...
CinemaBlend

Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Heading To Rehab Facility After Magic Mike 3 Exit, Split From Husband

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, described by the actor as “the Super Bowl of stripper movies,” is currently in production. However, the long-awaited, Tatum-led sequel recently experienced a casting shake-up after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the proceedings. In Warner Bros.’ official statement, it was said that this is due to “family reasons,” while sources also initially claimed that her exit was due to a dust-up with Tatum. Now, it would seem that in the aftermath of that situation and her split from her husband, Newton is reportedly heading to rehab.
