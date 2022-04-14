ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

2022 World Cup play-offs: FAW boss 'understands frustration' over fixture changes

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney says he understands the frustration of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Zelenskyy Tells Athletes at Prince Harry's Invictus Games They're Showing Ukraine's 'Rebellious Spirit'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is checking in with the athletes representing the country at Prince Harry's fifth Invictus Games. After the Invictus Games, taking place in the Dutch town of The Hague starting this weekend, announced the safe arrival of Ukraine's team on Wednesday, President Zelenskyy connected with the competitors via video call on Thursday.
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Cup: Can Celtic continue their Hampden hot streak in Old Firm semi-final

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST. Coverage: Listen to match commentary & analysis on Sportsound, follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app, and watch highlights on Sportscene. "We never stop". The Ange Postecoglou mantra for Celtic relentlessness can also be applied to...
SOCCER
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Exeter Chiefs (Sat)

Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Thomond Park. Coverage: Live text and report on the BBC Sport website. Ireland back row Peter O'Mahony will captain Munster in Saturday's European Champions Cup last-16 second leg with Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park. O'Mahony returns along with Joey Carbery, Josh Wycherley,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Nations League#Ukraine#Faw
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and Ukraine learn rearranged World Cup play-off dates

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine has been rescheduled for June 1.The match had been due to take place in March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.FIFA announced the new date on Thursday afternoon. The sport’s world governing body also confirmed that the winners of that match would face Wales in Cardiff for a place in the finals in Qatar on June 5.Whoever qualifies will be in a finals group alongside England, the United States and Iran.The new dates for the World Cup play-off matches have led to rescheduling of affected Nations League...
UEFA
Black Enterprise

Brittney Griner’s Months-Long Detainment in Russia ‘Because of a Gender Issue’ Says WNBA Players Union President

The WNBA Players Association’s president, Nneka Ogwumike, maintains that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia due to “a gender issue.”. As previously reported, the 31-year-old Olympic champion was detained by police in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport heading to New York after finding cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She is facing drug smuggling charges with a possibility of 10 years in prison for having the cannabis oil pen, according to officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Henderson, Diop, Haaland, Martinez, Janelt

Chelsea are prepared to let 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku leave this summer, with Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain interested in signing him. (90 Min) Manchester United have placed a £40m price tag on England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, who is keen to leave this summer. Newcastle are among the potential bidders. (Star)
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan continues quest for seventh title as he marks 30th year at Crucible

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Ronnie O'Sullivan will equal Steve Davis' record of 30 appearances at the Crucible when his quest for a seventh World Championship title gets under way against David Gilbert on Saturday.
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Roofe, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Kemar Roofe said he "had to score" Rangers' aggregate winner in the Europa League victory against Braga, commenting: "It was a massive goal for me." (Sun) Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst signalled his appreciation for his assistant and former striker Roy Makaay amid the celebrations of Roofe's winner. (Record) Van...
SOCCER
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Biarritz Olympique v Wasps (Fri)

Venue: Parc des Sports Aguilera Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST. Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Former European champions Wasps head to the south of France looking to book a place in the last eight of the European Challenge Cup against Top 14 strugglers Biarritz.
RUGBY
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Glasgow Warriors (Fri)

Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 15 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Ben Stevenson comes in for Newcastle Falcons as they face Glasgow Warriors in their European Challenge Cup last-16 tie on Friday.
WORLD
BBC

Taine Basham: Dragons flanker aims to bounce back from Wales omission

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 16 April Time: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch live on S4C, listen live on BBC Sport online. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Dragons flanker Taine Basham has already been given an insight into the highs and lows of...
RUGBY
The Independent

Mark Selby shakes off slow start to World Snooker Champs title defence to build lead over Jamie Jones

Mark Selby shrugged off a sluggish start to establish a 6-3 lead over qualifier Jamie Jones in the opening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.The defending champion looked far from comfortable in the opening exchanges of the match, which marked his first appearance at the Crucible since revealing he was struggling with his mental health.Despite compiling two centuries ahead of Saturday night’s concluding session, Selby was some way from his best, and was reliant on a series of missed opportunities from the Welshman in order to chisel an early advantage.Selby, 38, had come into the tournament having withdrawn...
SPORTS
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Veteran speedway commentator dies aged 52

Tributes have been paid to the sports journalist and commentator Nigel Pearson. His family said the 52-year-old died on Friday after being taken ill suddenly earlier in the week. Mr Pearson, a former BBC Radio Humberside speedway reporter, went on to work on national TV and radio. Sky Sports, who...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy