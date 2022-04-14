2022 World Cup play-offs: FAW boss 'understands frustration' over fixture changes

Mark Selby shrugged off a sluggish start to establish a 6-3 lead over qualifier Jamie Jones in the opening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.The defending champion looked far from comfortable in the opening exchanges of the match, which marked his first appearance at the Crucible since revealing he was struggling with his mental health.Despite compiling two centuries ahead of Saturday night’s concluding session, Selby was some way from his best, and was reliant on a series of missed opportunities from the Welshman in order to chisel an early advantage.Selby, 38, had come into the tournament having withdrawn...
