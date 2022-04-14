ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, MI

“What a band”: Maren Morris fangirls over John Mayer after joining him as a surprise onstage guest in Nashville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaren Morris got to play the role of surprise guest at a John Mayer show in Nashville on Wednesday night, stepping onstage to sing two duets with the star singer-songwriter. One of those was “Last Train Home,” a song off John’s recent...

