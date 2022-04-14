ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sons Support Mom During Broadway Debut

 2 days ago

Pamela Anderson made her Broadway debut with...

Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Looks Classic in Little Black Dress & Embellished Louboutin Heels for Dinner Date With Son Brandon Thomas Lee

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson stepped out for dinner with her son Brandon Thomas Lee after promoting her upcoming project on Wednesday in NYC. The “Baywatch” alum wore a black dress that grazed her knees. She stayed warm while looking chic in a black cape worn over her dress. She carried a small gold clutch purse but skipped jewelry. Lee wore a navy suit with a white shirt, brown tie and brown leather dress shoes. The “Chicago”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time. Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Two Months After Split From Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Was Seen Out With A Ring On Her Left Finger

Much of the public seemed surprised when longtime partners Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced this past January that they’d decided to divorce. Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Neither star has confirmed whether this is indeed the case, yet a recent development may get those gears of speculation churning again. Because it would seem that two months after the separation confirmation, Bonet was seen sporting a ring on her left finger.
CELEBRITIES
Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson
Radar Online.com

Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet solo amid rumors that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are reconciling. On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones actor, 42, was the epitome of debonair at the Dolby Theatre, decorating his black suit with a blue and yellow pocket square to show support to Ukraine. Both he and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz later took the stage as presenters.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Al Pacino, 81, grabs dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino grabbed dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., Saturday night. The two were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Both Pacino, 81, and Alfallah, 28, went with all-black ensembles for the outing. “The Godfather” star donned a button-down shirt, jacket, slacks and sneakers, while Alfallah opted for a lacy black top paired with leather pants, a matching jacket and boots. While the two were spotted leaving together, it appears their date wasn’t necessarily a romantic candlelit dinner for two. Pacino and Alfallah were joined by other friends — including Jason Momoa,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
#Broadway#Razzle
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say Therapy Helped Them Stop Going Through Each Other’s Phones: ‘Need to Trust This Man’

Learning to trust one another. Before Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey found their happily ever after, they had their struggles. The NCIS: Hawaii star, 41, admitted during the season 1 reunion of The Ultimatum that she had “mixed feelings” about contestant April Marie looking through boyfriend Jake Cunningham’s phone. “There was a time in my life when I did […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Archie Eversole's Cause of Death: Details on the Late Rapper

Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly passed away. He was just 37 years old. Archie is also the artist behind “United We Conquer,” which serves as the current theme song for soccer club Atlanta United. His death was officially announced by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, on April 13, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES

