Reviewing the Past

The high school rodeo season is underway with the circuit stopping in Laramie 2 weeks ago and in Rock Springs last week. In the first performance in Rock Springs on Friday, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato won the bareback with a 74, Jase Longwell of Thermopolis had a 64 in the saddle bronc to take 1st and Brenson Bartlett of Cheyenne carded a 78 in the bullriding to win the round. In the boy's timed events, Jace Mayfield of Midwest was on top of the leaderboard in the steer wrestling in 6.53, Broc Schwartzkoph from Douglas had a 14 flat to win the tie-down roping while Cam Johnson of Buffalo and Cael Espenscheid of Big Piney won the team roping with a clocking of 8.64.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO