CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Speaks with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) airing today, Thursday, April 14th. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/04/14/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-this-has-been-a-time-of-extraordinary-growth.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/04/14/amazon-ceo-andy-jassy-employees-are-better-off-not-joining-a-union.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. ANDREW...www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0