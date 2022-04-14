ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NHL Buzz: Kotkaniemi back for Hurricanes against Red Wings

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNamestnikov week to week for Stars; Greenway likely to miss two games for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Jesperi Kotkaniemi returned to the lineup for the Hurricanes against the Detroit Red Wings on...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
NHL
NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
NHL

5 takeaways: Big saves, timely shorty lead to Stars win over Sharks

DALLAS -- In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Stars grinded out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to earn two key points in their quest for a playoff spot. Jake Oettinger returned to form and the PK tandem of Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl delivered...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Wild defeat Sharks in OT, clinch playoff berth

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. It's the Wild's third consecutive postseason appearance and ninth in the past 10 seasons. They remained in second place in the Central Division, one point behind the St. Louis Blues, who defeated the Nashville Predators 8-3 on Sunday.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes at Avalanche

DENVER, CO. - The Carolina Hurricanes have made their way west for the final time this season, taking on the Colorado Avalanche to open a two-game road trip. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-19-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to...
DENVER, CO
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres

In the road half of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11) are in New York State on Saturday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). The scene will shift to the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday as the season series between the teams concludes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

At The Final Horn | Olofsson, Thompson power Sabres to win over Flyers

Olofsson scores 20th goal of the season as Sabres sweep home-and-home series. Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice in a 5-3 win on Sunday as the Buffalo Sabres swept their home-and-home series with the Philadelphia Flyers. Olofsson hit the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

BOSTON - The Bruins have not been in this position in over two years. When they take the ice on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Black & Gold will be aiming to snap a three-game losing streak - their longest such skid since the 2019-20 season. With injuries...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals, Wild try to clinch berths

Panthers go for 10th straight win; Predators look to take first wild card from West. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 15 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Bruins clinch playoff berth led by Pastrnak, Marchand, McAvoy

Stout defense strengthened by Lindholm among reasons Boston could win first Cup championship since 2011. The Boston Bruins clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday. The Bruins (46-24-5) have withstood the loss of two key players from their recent...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Blues superfan Laila Anderson writes Fleury letter, brings him flower

Teenager welcomed goalie to Wild with handmade gifts. St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson didn't come empty-handed to the Blues game on Saturday. Anderson brought a flower for "Flower" -- or Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, whose nickname is derived from the English translation of his last name -- before the Blues game against the Wild at Enterprise Arena.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

