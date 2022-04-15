ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Gunman In San Jose Oakridge Mall Shooting Charged With Multiple Counts Of Attempted Murder

 1 day ago

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 18-year-old San Jose man, who allegedly opened fire in the Oakridge Mall crowded with Christmas shoppers in December following a strong arm robbery, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, San Jose police announced Thursday.

Investigators said Naylen Hobson-Plattner was being held in Santa Clara County jail on multiple counts of attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of an assault weapon charges.

Naylen Hobson-Plattner (San Jose Police Dept.)

”We’re very, very lucky that no innocent citizens were hit as a result of this,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department said at a news conference on Thursday.

The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at approximately 5:48 p.m. Officers responded to numerous calls reporting a shooting inside the mall.

Investigators said Hobson-Plattner was walking in the crowded mall with his girlfriend. Two gang members, later identified as Ulises Jimenez and Paul Lebeau, approached Hobson-Plattner and ripped off jewelry in a strong arm robbery.

After the robbery, investigators said, Hobson-Plattner retrieved a concealed handgun that had been illegally modified to shoot fully automatic. He discharged the fully-automatic firearm at Jimenez and Lebeau as they ran towards a crowd of shoppers in the busy mall.

”It’s basically a machine gun in your hand.  Those rounds can go anywhere,” Camarillo said.

Hobson-Plattner allegedly shot approximately 15 rounds toward numerous people in the mall and then fled with his girlfriend. Jimenez and Lebeau also fled with the stolen jewelry.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.

(l-r) Ulises Jimenez, Paul Lebeau (San Jose Police Dept.)

In the wake of the crime, hundreds of frightened shoppers were locked down in the mall and sheltered in place as officers responded to numerous reports of an active shooter in the crowded mall.

San José police and SWAT officers searched every shop and hallway including the Target store inside and the surrounding parking areas.

Physical evidence was recovered from the scene and was later processed by the Santa Clara County Crime Lab.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered. But police do find many modified, or so-called “ghost” guns on the streets, in possession of people who can’t legally own firearms.

”The number of ghost guns, or personally manufactured firearms, that we have recovered has gone up astronomically in the last four years,” said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Gang detectives assigned to the case were able to identify Jimenez and Lebeau. A San Mateo County law enforcement officer recognized Hobson-Plattner from a previous case.

On January 12, 2022, the San José officers located and arrested Hobson-Plattner at his residence in San José, and he was taken into custody after a short stand-off. Search Warrants were obtained and executed at multiple locations. A firearm was recovered. DNA from Hobson-Plattner linked him to evidence recovered at Oakridge from the date of the shooting.

On January 25, 2022, Jimenez was located and arrested in San José. Lebeau was arrested on March 9, 2022. Both Jimenez and Lebeau have been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery charges.

Len Ramirez contributed reporting.

Comments / 18

BayBros 420
1d ago

lol he tried to smoke two gang members who robbed him ....in any other state there would be no issue lol

Reply(8)
4
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
