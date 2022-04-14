ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler man pleads guilty to Lake Palestine crash that killed teen

 2 days ago

TYLER – A Tyler man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a manslaughter charge from a 2019 boat crash on Lake Palestine that killed 14-year-old Roberto...

