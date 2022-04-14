ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Artists Can Combine NFTs and Music to Grow Their Brands

By Tony M Fountain
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. In recent years, the music industry has undergone some massive changes. The advent of streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music has allowed people to access unlimited music for a monthly...

NBC Miami

What Are NFTs And How Do They Work? Crypto Experts and Artists Explain

NFTs are becoming widely popular, and some have even been sold for a hefty price. A collage of 5,000 NFTs by an artist known as Beeple sold for $69 million at a virtual auction last March. It became the third-highest price ever achieved by a living artist at Christie’s, a world-renowned auction house.
ENTERTAINMENT
Power 102.9 NoCo

Playboi Carti Interview – How One of Hip-Hop’s Most Elusive Artists Stays Making Waves

How one of hip-hop's most elusive artists stays making waves. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “People are cocky because they think they are already there,” Playboi Carti says while he puffs on a blunt at Atlanta’s Blue South Recording Studios during witching hours on a rainy mid-March night. “I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet. I’m not there at all to be cocky and shit.” King Vamp might not brag much, but he is undoubtedly confident. And, he has every reason to be with the cult-like following of fans amassed since he first got known in the game in 2015, as a signee to A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label. Since then, Carti, born Jordan Carter, has released three albums: 2017’s self-titled LP, 2018’s Die Lit and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Each project helped increase his popularity and success and assisted in creating continuous growth.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & 'The Harder They Fall' Director Jeymes Samuel Set For More Waves

Following the success his success with Netflix last year, JAY-Z is set to serve as producer for a new original film for the streaming platform. On Thursday (March 17), Netflix published a press release announcing the adaption of the original Boom! Studios comic book series Irredeemable and its spinoff Incorruptible, with director Jeymes Samuel of The Harder They Fall attached to the feature along with several of the November 2021 Black Western film’s key producers.
MOVIES
Essence

New Music This Week: Lizzo, Babyface Ray, Bas And More

This week’s list includes a new video from Kay Flock featuring Cardi B, along with Big Jade and Z-Ro’s “Eat.”. We’re back! As April reaches its midway point, some of the best artists in the game are releasing the finest tunes in hip-hop and R&B. This isn’t just Good Friday – it’s the best Friday because we’ve got a whole list of new music for your listening pleasure.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tips for Companies Wanting to Make the Leap From Web2 to Web3

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Web3 is upon us and it’s spreading like wildfire. The world is no longer waiting to see how a blockchain-based future will emerge and penetrate more than the crypto bro lottery. A decentralized layer of web infrastructure is impacting how business is executed, how finance is handled, how charities fundraise, how art is being bought and sold, and how brands are marketing.
INTERNET
Black Enterprise

P. Diddy Beams into Hologram Business as Advisor for Holoportation Giant

Proto Inc., formerly PORTL, has named Sean Combs as an Advisor to the holoportation startup which is active across multiple industries including: entertainment, education, retail, enterprise, business, marketing, fashion, and the art world. Proto’s proprietary state of the art technology is what makes interactive holoportation possible—allowing a person to “beam”...
BUSINESS
Music News

Rising Philly Producer TrillestSince87 Drops New Music

Rising producer TrillestSince87 (TS87) has unveiled his brand-new single, "OTW", a collaboration with rapper Connor Evans. Hailing from the Philadelphia area, TS87 has been on the rise for several years now building a career as a producer for other artists. After dropping his own single, "GET BUSY", last year, he looks set to reach new heights in 2022 with more of his own music as a producer.
Rolling Stone

Groovin the Moo 2022 Promises to Be an ‘Incredibly Communal’ Event

The regions are booming. As a result of the pandemic, people have been leaving the city for regional Australia at more than double the rate. Melbourne and Sydney have seen a greater exodus than elsewhere due to being hardest hit by pandemic restrictions. So, what better time for the return of Australia’s premier regional festival?
CELEBRATIONS

