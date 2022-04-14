ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Recall alert: 1M+ glue guns from Dollar Tree recalled due to fire hazard

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7bvn_0f9OIBKV00

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than one million glue guns sold by Dollar Tree stores across the country.

The glue guns were sold under the brand name Crafter’s Square at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores from January to February 2022.

They were also sold online at dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

The glue gun will have a silver UL listed label on the side, above the handle, with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302″ printed on it, according to the CPSC.

They can have an electrical malfunction.

There have been seven reports of issues, including four reports of fires and one case of skin irritation.

If you have the recalled glue guns, you should stop using the device and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar location for a full refund. If it was purchased online, then the buyer will be contacted, the CPSC said.

If you have any questions, contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email the company. You can also visit dollartree.com for more information. If you have a question about the recall and need to contact Family Dollar, you can do so by calling 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email Family Dollar. You can also visit familydollar.com for more information.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Over-the-counter drugs recalled due to child poisoning risk

Several PhysiciansCare brand over-the-counter drugs have been recalled because the packaging is not child resistant, according to an independent federal regulatory agency. Acme United Corporation's recall includes 165,000 units of PhysiciansCare Aspirin, Extra Strength Non Aspirin, Extra Strength Pain Reliever, Ibuprofen, Medication Station and Multi-Pack over-the-counter drugs, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

3.74M bottles of Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

(NEXSTAR) – A national recall has been issued for select Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in the unopened bottles may pose “an injury hazard,” federal regulators said Wednesday. Reckitt, the parent company of the Airborne brand, is voluntarily recalling certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies...
HONOLULU, HI
Real Simple

More than 3.7 Million Bottles of Airborne Gummies Recalled From Target, Walmart, and More Due to "Injury Hazard"

If you take Airborne Gummies to give your immune system a boost, you may want to take a peek inside your medicine cabinet. Reckitt, the company that produces the chewable morsels, recently recalled more than 3.74 million bottles of gummies due to an "injury hazard." More specifically, the gummies are being voluntarily recalled because pressure can build up inside the bottle and "cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force" when the bottle is opened for the first time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Dollar Tree#Consumer Goods#Fire Hazard#Dollartree Com#Cpsc#Familydollar Com#Cox Media Group
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Shutting Some Stores, but Is It Going Out of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
RETAIL
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

FIRE HAZARD: water heater recall

Portable water heaters are being recalled due to fire hazard. ToolGuard’s portable water heater recalled due to fire and electrocution hazards. These heaters were exclusively sold on Amazon’s website. Walmart and Amazon shoppers might face delivery delays. Fire Hazard Recall. ToolGuard’s water heaters sold exclusively on Amazon are...
ELECTRONICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Recall alert: Popular Kinder chocolate brands recalled in update

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Easter is right around the corner, but one company is recalling two popular brands of chocolate due to potential salmonella contamination. Ferrero U.S.A., based in Parsippany, New Jersey, is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket products, according to an updated notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
DEPEW, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy