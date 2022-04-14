ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP Source: Pirates agree to 2-year deal with CF Reynolds

By WILL GRAVES
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qusSC_0f9OHEwT00
Blue Jays Pirates Spring Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds tosses his bat after striking out during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press the deal runs through 2023 and will pay $6.75 million per season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not announced. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

The 27-year-old Reynolds has blossomed with the Pirates after coming over in the January 2018 trade that sent center fielder Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco. Reynolds reached the majors in 2019 and moved to center field in 2021, hitting .302 with 24 homers and 90 RBIs while becoming an above-average defender.

Reynolds is batting .227 with one home run in five games so far this season for Pittsburgh. The Pirates are off to a 2-3 start heading into Thursday night's game against Washington.

The agreement comes two days after Pittsburgh signed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to an eight-year, $70 million contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Andres Gimenez starting for Cleveland Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gimenez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. Our models project Gimenez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Marco Gonzales' strong outing helps Mariners bury Astros

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings and Adam Frazier had four hits and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight home opener and ninth in the past 10 seasons, defeating the Houston Astros 11-1 Friday night. Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Provide Encouraging Injury Update on Josh Harrison

Harrison exited early from Wednesday’s game vs. Seattle due to lower back stiffness. The 34-year-old played the majority of that contest before Danny Mendick replaced him at second base in the top of the eighth inning. Seeking a second base solution post-lockout, the White Sox signed Harrison to a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips starting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 28 games this season, Nola has a .261 batting average with a .713 OPS, 1 home run,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOKV

Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0

SEATTLE — (AP) — Justin Verlander recaptured a little of what made him the best pitcher in the American League three years ago, and in the process added a bit of validation to the work needed while coming back from Tommy John surgery. Verlander pitched three-hit ball over...
SEATTLE, WA
WOKV

Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — On a cool Southern California evening, Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene brought some record-setting heat. After five overpowering innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up. Trea Turner launched a two-run homer to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth and the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Source#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Associated Press
WOKV

LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

A look at what's happening around baseball Sunday:. The Padres' hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren't off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into a series finale against the World Series champion Braves. After pitching six no-hit innings on opening...
MLB
KING 5

Mariners acquire pitcher Riley O'Brien in trade with Reds

SEATTLE — Shortly after Saturday night's loss to the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners announced they have acquired pitcher Riley O'Brien from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash considerations. O'Brien, a local product who played his high school baseball in...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino on Tampa Bay bench Friday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. Francisco Mejia is starting at catcher over Zunino and hitting ninth. The two backstops have alternated starts for the Rays through the first week of the season.
TAMPA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy